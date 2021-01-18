Fire damages Alum Spring home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to a single-family home on Alum Spring Road in Pulaski County Thursday afternoon.

Pulaski Fire Marshal Todd Garwood said firefighters were dispatched to 5694 Alum Spring Road at 1:43 p.m. after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the house. The first units to arrive on scene found heavy smoke coming from the eves of the residence, where no one was home.

Garwood said the blaze started in the kitchen. It is consistent with being electrical in nature, but the exact source of ignition could not be pinpointed.

Fire was contained to the kitchen, but the entire house sustained smoke and heat damage, Garwood said. He estimated the structure’s value at $125,000, so it should be able to be repaired.

Red Cross offered to assist the couple and two children who live there, according to Garwood. However, the family declined since they have local family who can assist them.

Pulaski Fire Department responded to the fire with three pieces of equipment and 15 personnel. One engine and five personnel from Dublin Fire Department assisted and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control.

Newbern Fire Department also was dispatched, but was advised to cancel response after they were en route with the air truck.

Written by: Editor on January 18, 2021.

Comments

comments