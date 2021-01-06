Fine Arts Center for the NRV preps for 2021

By WILLIAM PAINE

As happened to so many businesses in the New River Valley and beyond, the Fine Arts Center for the NRV has had to close their doors for much of 2020 due to restrictions related to COVID.

Never the less, the FAC board members have been steadfast in fulfilling their mission of promoting local artists, as well as providing arts education opportunities for both adults and children.

To that end, the Fine Arts Center has officially relaunched its Second Saturday Art Cafe for adults and children.

In a departure from the past, the Second Saturday Fine Arts Cafe for adults will be presented online through ZOOM. The next workshop, Zen Doodling, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 and will be hosted by Terrie Sternberg, who hopes to tap into the inner artist of those who participate. This class will be offered free of charge.

The Second Saturday Fine Arts Cafe will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, and will be hosted by local artist Toni Bowman. This workshop will provide an introduction to watercolor, which is always a popular topic. Water color painting is ideal for budding artists and not just adult artists, as this class is appropriate for painters 10 years and up.

