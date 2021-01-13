Finance dept. opening drive-thru window

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 12, the Town of Pulaski’s Finance Department will open their newly installed drive-through window for use by the public. The window’s installation was made possible through the use of CARES Act funds provided to the Town by Pulaski County, based on the need to provide citizens with an additional ‘social distancing’ option when making payments on utility bills.

At this time, only payment services will be provided at the drive-through window. Due to potentially long wait times for others, customers seeking other services such as applying for a new utility connection or applying for a business license are asked to consult with the Finance Department from within the Municipal Building.

Customers can request the paperwork required for these services at the window, but we ask that they fill them out after receiving them and move from the window. In addition, the standalone drop box that has previously been used for remotely depositing utility payments located near the side of the Municipal Building will be removed. Customers can now utilize the drop box located adjacent to the drive-through window.

To make use of the drive-through window, customers will need to operate the touch-activated speaker system located next to it. A Finance Department employee will then assist them with their utility payment.

The Town of Pulaski would like to thank Advanced Door Service based in Roanoke for their work installing the window. Some additional modifications after the initial installation were required, and they were very accommodating in working with us to accomplish what was needed.

If you have questions regarding the Finance Department’s new drive-through window, please contact Jordan Whitt, Social Media Manager at 540-994-8610 or by email at jwhitt@pulaskitown.org.

Written by: Editor on January 13, 2021.

Comments

comments