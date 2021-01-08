Feds seek to ID locals involved in D.C. riot

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

ROANOKE — Two of the top federal law enforcement representatives for Virginia’s Western District are trying to identify any district residents involved in “violent criminal acts” during Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“We strongly condemn the violence carried out by rioters yesterday at the U.S. Capitol, which was a reprehensible attack on our democracy. Here in the Western District of Virginia, we are quite familiar with the use of the federal Anti-Riot Act, and are working with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute any individuals that traveled from the Western District of Virginia to Washington, D.C. to commit violent criminal acts in furtherance of these riots,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said Thursday in a press release.

Bubar made the announcement in conjunction with David W. Archey, area special agent in charge of the FBI. They are asking the public to provide information, tips or digital media identifying Western District residents or others involved in rioting and violence at or surrounding the capital building Wednesday.

Information can be provided by calling the FBI’s Richmond Division office at 804-261-1161; calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting fbi.gov/USCapitol.

“We will continue to carry out our mission to support and defend the Constitution and the rule of law, undeterred,” Bubar added.

Written by: Editor on January 8, 2021.

Comments

comments