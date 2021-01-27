Feb. 15 is NRCC Educational Scholarship Deadline

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Students who plan to take classes at New River Community College beginning in the Fall of 2021 are still eligible to apply for scholarships through the NRCC Educational Foundation until the Monday Feb. 15 deadline.

NRCC Educational Foundation Scholarship awards are based on criteria such as financial need and scholastic achievement. Applicants of all ages are considered and both continuing NRCC students and persons planning to become NRCC students may apply.

ACCE students may not receive an Educational Foundation Scholarship while in the ACCE program.

Scholarship applicants are asked to write a personal summary between 250 and 400 words. Two reference letters and high school and college transcripts must also be submitted.

Scholarship recipients receive $750 per semester for two years.

Awards will be announced in April.

To apply or for more information visit www.nr.edu/sa or email foundation@nr.edu with questions.

