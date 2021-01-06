Fauci to lead virtual COVID vaccine webinar

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Virginians are encouraged to take part in a virtual webinar this Friday to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine. Featured speaker is Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The purpose of the webinar is to address myths and misinformation being spread about the vaccine and COVID-19, equitable distribution of the vaccine and the latest facts on the vaccine.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, Virginia Department of Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center and faith leaders from the “Facts & Faith Fridays” group are sponsoring the webinar, which is being held 2:45-4:30 p.m.

Participants must register at https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=AEAYDRRCFA to attend the virtual event. Once registration is complete, participants can submit questions for panelists to address during a Question and Answer session.

The Q&A panel consists of Dr. M. Norman Oliver, health commissioner with Virginia Department of Health, and Dr. Robert Winn, director of VCU Massey Cancer Center.

Winn and African American clergy were instrumental in starting Facts & Faith Fridays in March 2020 as a weekly call to address the disparate impact the pandemic has had on the Black community. Although the events have since evolved to address higher rates of cancer and other health issues in diverse communities, they continue to address COVID-19.

Given the opportunity to hear from Dr. Fauci, the interfaith communities and all Virginians are being invited to participate in this Friday’s webinar.

