Ellen ‘Ann’ Stafford Shomaker

Ellen “Ann” Stafford Shomaker, age 90, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Hickory, NC.

Born March 25, 1930 in Pulaski, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Roy E. Stafford and Sarah Bryant Stafford.

Ellen was a bright, kind, and gentle soul. She had a career with AT&T/Lucent Technologies supervising digital voice telecommunications operations for more than 30 years. She was an active member and deacon of First Christian Church in Pulaski, Va.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Bill Shomaker; brother Charles “Cannonball” Stafford and sister Crystal “Peggy” Stafford.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law Debbie and Sandy Holston of Hickory NC; granddaughter, Lauren and husband Shaun Cline and their children, Monroe and Palmer of Mooresville NC; granddaughter, Noel and husband Kyle Craver of Tucson AZ.

Also surviving are her nephews, Steve, David and Keith Stafford and Perry Via. Additionally, there are eleven of her husband’s surviving nieces and nephews whom she loved.

In light of the pandemic there will be a graveside service on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2:00pm in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski Va. with Dr. John Dunstan officiating. There will be no formal visitation, however for anyone that would like to pay their respects for Mrs. Shomaker at the funeral home, they may do so on Sunday from 11:30 until 12:00 Noon. Jenkins Funeral Home in Hickory NC and Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski Va. are serving the family.

The family understands that some folks may be reluctant to attend the service and they ask those who do come to abide by the rules set by the CDC i.e., wear a mask and maintain a social distance of 6 feet.

Written by: Editor on January 7, 2021.

