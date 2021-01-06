Driver privilege cards available in VA

RICHMOND – Virginians eligible for driver privilege cards may now set up an appointment with Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to apply and be tested for a card.

A change in Virginia law, authorized by Virginia General Assembly, creates a driving credential for individuals who are non-U.S. citizens and cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in Virginia.

The following criteria must be met to be eligible to obtain a driver privilege card:

•Being a non-U.S. citizen who is a resident of Virginia

•Having reported income from Virginia sources or being claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past 12 months

•Not having a driving privilege that is currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions

DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb urges eligible residents to gather their necessary documentation, make an appointment with DMV and study for any necessary tests required to obtain the credential.

“Preparation is key to a successful visit and we have many resources available to assist at dmvNOW.com/dpc,” Holcomb said.

In order to obtain a driver privilege card in Virginia, the following documents must be provided:

•Two proofs of identity (e.g., foreign passport and Consular identification document issued by country of citizenship)

•Two proofs of Virginia residency (e.g., monthly mortgage statement and utility bill)

•Proof of Social Security number (if one has been issued) or the individual’s taxpayer identification number (e.g., W-2 form or ITIN letter)

•Tax return documentation (e.g. Virginia Resident Form, Virginia Part-Year Resident Income Tax Return Form or Virginia Nonresident Income Tax Return Form, filed in the past 12 months)

An interactive document guide, available on DMV’s website, helps prepare customers for their visit. All documents must be originals and are subject to verification; however, printouts of approved online residency documents may be accepted.

Steps required to obtain a driver privilege card vary based on a customer’s licensed driving history. Those who are eligible can make an appointment, study and prepare for applicable tests at dmvNOW.com.

For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/dpc.

