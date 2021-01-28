Demetria Nicole Hazel

Demetria Nicole Hazel, age 23 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at her home. Born March 17, 1997 in Radford she was the daughter of George Lee Hazel and Fannie Mae Primm. Her maternal grandfather, Lewis Thomas Prim and great grandmother, Margaret Prim preceded her in death.

She is survived by son Tray’Veon Fields, Pulaski; father George Hazel, Pulaski; mother Fannie Mae Primm, Pulaski; sister Shanice De’ Shell Hazel, Pulaski; brother Brandon Hazel, Pulaski; maternal grandmother Mary Louise Primm, Hickory, NC; paternal grandparents George and Nellie Hazel, Pulaski; great grandmother Louise Johnson, Christiansburg; aunts Tammy Jones,Pearlene Peoples, Sabeana Prim, Sallie Sawyers, Kay Prim, Carolyn Prim, Barbara Johnson, Margaret Prim, Marie Prim, Cheryl Pearson, Melissa Prim and uncles Walter Prim and Clyde Prim.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. – Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Douglas Patterson officiating. Interment will follow at the Shucks Family Cemetery, Barren Springs. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Demeteria’s online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on January 28, 2021.

Comments

comments