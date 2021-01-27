Davis named Senior of the Month

Pulaski County Public Schools and Pulaski County High School are pleased to announce the Senior of the Month for January, Andrew Conner Davis. Andrew is the son of Steven and Adrian Davis of Dublin. Andrew excels at every project he attempts. Currently, he is developing a remote controlled, zero-turn lawn mower. He aspires to study physics in hopes of becoming an astronomer or astrophysicist. Aside from his academic success, Andrew has maintained a near full-time employment as a grocery clerk at nearby stores since 10th grade. Andrew’s capacity for empathy, understanding, kindness, and patience exceeds any of his peers. He is an accomplished and hard-working student and his nominating teacher stated that it has been a privilege to work with him since he began his studies. Andrew is very committed to his studies. When he is not working on his school work or working at Walmart in Fairlawn, he does enjoy playing guitar and studying astronomy. Upon graduation, Andrew plans to attend Radford University studying software engineering.

