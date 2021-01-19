David Deric Wigand

David Deric Wigand, 52, of Pulaski VA, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, Burton E Reany III, and his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by: his wife, Susan Wigand; two daughters, Eva and Charlotte, all of the home; mother, Jeannette H Wigand, of Richmond, VA; sister, Cassandra Wigand (Rob Horne), of Sugar Grove, VA; brother, William A Peabody III, of Richmond VA; mother-in-law Carolyn Sprouse; brother-in-law Robert Wall (Laura Jean Hatcher]; and nephew J. R. W. Hatcher; a host of other family members and friends also survive David.

David was a graduate of George Mason School of Law, and was a Magistrate for the 27th District of Virginia’s Judicial System. He had been a Magistrate for the past fifteen years. He was a fervent supporter of the Second Amendment, and a Life Member of the NRA.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Tower of Refuge Church, 5846 Oak Grove Ave, Dublin VA 24084, with Pastor Stacy C. Cope presiding. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tower of Refuge Church. Memorials can be mailed to the church (5846 Oak Grove Ave, Dublin VA 24084) or submitted online at www.towerofrefugechurch.com

