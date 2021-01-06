Cougars earn first win of season

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Cougar boys’ basketball team took a trip across the mountain Wednesday to pay a visit to the Floyd County Buffaloes. By the end of the night, the junior varsity and varsity teams had each earned their first wins of the season.

With the wins, both teams move to 1-1 on the season.

The very fact that the game was played was a big deal for both programs. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left Athletic Directors scrambling to find action for their teams as many schools are still not allowing their students to compete.

As was the case with Pulaski County at home, strict COVID-19 mitigation measures were followed to ensure the safety of those in attendance. With this being a road game for the Cougars, only essential personnel were allowed entrance. Floyd County fans were limited to a very small number as well to allow for social distancing.

The night started with the JV contest. The two teams battled to a 7-7 tie at the end of the first quarter. Floyd County outscored the Cougars 9-8 in the second period to lead 16-15 heading into the halftime break.

The Cougars gained ground and took a two- point lead, 28-26, heading into the fourth period. They expanded that lead by outscoring the Buffaloes 15-9 in the fourth to earn the 43-35 victory.

Nasir Green lead the way for the Cougars with 15 points. Khalib Horton backed him up with 12 points. Cam Cooper added eight points. Jacob Bourne scored five and Ayden Akers scored the final three points for Pulaski County.

The varsity game proved to be a barn burner. A solid Floyd County team showed balanced scoring and aggressive defense that kept the Cougars in check and trailing on the scoreboard for much of the time.

Floyd County led 11-10 after the first period, but the Cougars rallied with a late shot to lead 19-17 at the halftime break. The two teams scored 10 points each in the third, leaving the Cougars up 39-38 heading into the final period.

The Buffaloes fought back in the fourth quarter, taking a lead late in the game and holding on to the end. The Cougars got the ball back with only seconds remaining in the contest. Senior A.J. McCloud brought the ball down the court and hit the game winner as time expired, earning Pulaski County the 53-51 win.

Peyton McDaniel led all scorers with 19 points. He added six rebounds, one assist and a block . McCloud chipped in nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocks . JJ Gulley added seven points, five rebounds, two assists and a block . Lane Nester scored six points. Kyle O’Neal added five points, four rebounds and four assists. Josh Bourne scored four and added six rebounds and four assists. Jerzee Johnson scored three points and had four rebounds and two assists.

Floyd County was led by Josiah Banks and Mitchell Thompson with 12 points each. Dylan Bond added 11 points in the loss.

The Cougars were originally scheduled to play in Roanoke this week, but due to postponements from those schools Pulaski County is now scheduled to travel to Lord Botetourt High School to take on the Cavaliers.

An interesting side note to that game will be that the Cavaliers are led by former Cougar player and Head Coach Andrew Hart. JV action is set to begin at 5 :30 p.m. Thursday, with the varsity contest to follow.

