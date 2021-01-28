Cougars continue to struggle

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Cougar basketball team has had a rough time this season. The team has a record of 3-8, despite higher preseason expectations.

The season started with a 77-64 loss at home to the Graham G-Men. After that, Pulaski County earned a last second 53-51 win over Floyd County on the road. Feeling good, the Cougars hit the road to play Lord Botetourt, led by former Cougar player and head coach Andrew Hart. That game ended with Pulaski County falling 66-57.

Next, the Cougars hosted Carroll County at home. That matchup ended with the Cougars on top 74-50. The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers made a trip to the Cougar Den next, leaving the Cougars with a 77-58 loss. That game was followed by another loss to Graham.

A trip across the bridge was on the schedule next, with the Cougars facing the Radford Bobcats. The Cougars were completely off their game that night, only having eight points heading into the final period. The final score was 54-17 in favor of the Bobcats.

A home game with Floyd County came next. The Buffaloes had a roster full of healthy players this time around, earning a 70-64 win over the Cougars.

Needing a spark, the Cougars traveled to Salem to face the Spartans. Records rarely matter in rivalry games as emotions can run high. The Cougars pulled out a big win this time, 53-45.

Feeling better about things, the Cougars returned to the friendly confines of Pulaski County High School for two home games in a row. Pulaski County played much better in their second matchup with Radford, but dropped that game 76-54.

Wednesday the Patrick Henry Patriots came calling. The first quarter ended with the Cougars trailing 18-6. A better push came from the Cougars in the second period, but the Patriots outscored Pulaski County 15-13 to take a 33-19 lead into the halftime break.

Patrick Henry (2-1) put the pressure on in the third, holding the Cougars to just one third quarter point while adding 25 of their own. The Cougars did find a way to outscore the Patriots in the final period, 12-11, but it was too little too late as the Patriots earned the 69-34 victory.

Lane Nester led the Cougars with eight points. Peyton McDaniel tacked on seven points, all in the second quarter. Alex Sealander added six. JJ Gulley, AJ McCloud and Kyle O’Neal scored three points each. Josh Bourne and Jayden Crouse added two points each.

Jamonte Smith led the Patriots with 18 points. Jack Faulkner added 17 and Brooks Derey scored 15 for the Patriots.

“We’ve played some tough teams, but we’ve also hurt ourselves at times,” Cougar Head Coach Tyler Cannoy said. “We need to be more focused on the team and less focused on individual performance. The team is what matters most. We’ve played some top teams so far and at times we’ve had times when we were able to battle with them. At other times it seems like we’ve played selfishly. If we can play like I feel we are capable of playing, we can be a pretty good basketball team. If we continue to play selfishly, it will not go well for us.”

The Cougars will have a chance to prove themselves quickly. They are currently scheduled to travel to Carroll County Friday and then to Franklin County for a varsity and JV contest Monday.

