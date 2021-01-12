Cougar wrestlers shine in opener

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County Cougar wrestling team took to the mat for their first live action of the season Thursday, hosting Carroll County. The end result was a decisive 43-6 win for the Cougars in the first match for new Head Coach Bobby Alger.

“That’s a heck of a way to get started as a head coach,” said Alger. “All of our athletes have worked really hard to get ready and even harder to stay healthy. The COVID-19 restrictions have made it tough for every sport. It was great to see everybody finally get on the mat. We’re going to keep doing everything we can to give our kids a chance to compete.”

The first match of the night was between Molly Keller of Pulaski County and Haley Caviness of Carroll County in the 126 pound class. Keller took control of the match early, securing a take down early in the first round. She secured the first Cougar win of the season with a pin at the 53 second mark of the first round.

Nicolaus Golden was up next for the Cougars, facing Seth Robinson in the 132 pound class. Golden started the scoring off with a first period take down. He rode Robinson out for the remainder of the period. Robinson had choice in the second period and chose top. Golden eventually earned a two-point reversal in the round and earned an additional three near-fall as he took Robinson to his back. The third period started off with Golden choosing bottom. He earned another 2 points on a reversal. Robinson did eventually end up on the board with an escape, but it was too little too late as Golden won the bout 9-1.

In the 138 pound class Cougar Parker Midkiff faced off with Caleb Lowe. Midkiff started off the scoring with a take-down in the first period. Lowe selected bottom to start the second period, but neither wrestler could score. Midkiff chose bottom to start the third, earning an additional two points on a reversal. Lowe got on the board late with a one-point escape. Midkiff won the match 6-1.

The next match saw Cougar Connor Gallimore facing off with Brayden Hunt of the Cavaliers in the 182 pound class. Hunt led the way from the beginning, scoring on a take-down and near-fall. He eventually won the match by pin at the 4:38 mark.

Pulaski’s Dante Holmes took on Andrew Myers in the 195 weight class. This ended up being the most exciting matchup of the night. The first round ended scoreless. The second period started with Myers choosing bottom, where he earned an escape. Holmes returned the favor, earning a takedown, only to be taken back down in the same period. Holmes selected top to start the third period, but was not able to control Myers from that position. Myers earned an escape and eventually another take-down. Trailing 8-1, Holmes scored a reversal, put Myers on his back and earned the pin and six more points for the Cougars with just one second remaining on the clock.

Zeke Surber of the Cougars took on Dameon Robinson in the 285 pound class. Surber took control of the match early, scoring when he countered a failed head and arm throw by Robinson. Surber finished off the first round by earning a near-fall. Robinson chose bottom for the second period, which ended badly for the Cavalier as Surber quickly turned him on his back and earned the win by pin.

Several other matches were won by forfeit by the Cougars. Xavier Ramsey, Damion Fowlkes and Evan Alger each earned forfeit wins in their weight classes.

Following the main match, additional exhibition matches took place to give many wrestlers a chance to compete.

Ramsey, in the 106 pound class, moved up three classes to take on Caviness from the 126 class. Ramsey won the match by pin at the 4:09 mark.

Fowlkes, in the 152 class, took on Caleb Lowe, winning by pin at the 2:10 mark.

Alger, from the 170 class, took on Brayden Hunt in the 182 class. Alger earned the win by pin at the 2:20 mark.

The last match of the night saw Parker Midkiff, in the 138 class, take on Seth Robinson from the 132 class. Midkiff won by pin at the 2:30 mark.

The Cougars continue to fight COVID-19 in scheduling. A weekend road trip for a match was canceled but Pulaski County is currently scheduled to travel to Radford Tuesday, Jan. 12, to compete against the Bobcats. That match is set to begin at 6 p.m.

