Cougar wrestlers continue good works

By David Gravely

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Cougar wrestling team became road warriors this week, traveling to compete at Radford and Grayson County. The results were impressive with several wrestlers bringing home big wins.

The first match of the week came Wednesday, Jan. 13, when the Cougars traveled across the bridge to compete in a three-way meet with Radford and Carroll County.

The first matches of the night for the Cougars saw them taking on the Carroll County Cavaliers. The Cougars won that match by a score of 51-12.

Xavier Ramsey, Gavin Warner, Nic Golden, Evan Alger and Dante Holmes each won matches by forfeit. Parker Midkiff defeated Caleb Lowe with a 7-0 decision in the 138 pound class. Jacob Crabtree won a decision in the 145 pound class. Damion Fowlkes pinned Luke Tompkins to earn a win in the 152 pound class. Connor Gallimore pinned Andrew Myers to win in the 182 pound class. Kolton Knowles was pinned by Dameon Robinson in the 220 pound class.

Several Cougars won exhibition matches. Gavin Warner defeated Hailey Caviness by pinfall. Nic Golden defeated Caleb Lowe in a 15-0 technical fall. Evan Alger pinned Andrew Myers and Dante Holmes pinned Dameon Robinson. Molly Keller defeated Hailey Caviness by pinfall to end the matchup.

Next up for the Cougars were the Radford Bobcats. Pulaski County took the match by a final score of 48-18. Ramsey, Warner, Golden, Midkiff, Fowlkes and Gallimore each won matches by forfeit for the Cougars.

Crabtree pinned Jacob Lewis to earn a win in the 145 pound class. Alger earned a win by pinfall over Lance Duncan in the 170 pound class. Dante Holmes lost by pinfall to Dawson Martin in the 195 pound class and Kolton Knowles was pinned by Charlie Davis in the 220 pound division.

In exhibition matches, Fowlkes earned a win over Daniel Neely by pinfall. Gallimore pinned Rickey Bailey to earn a win and Austin McNeil pinned Jacob Lewis.

The Cougars hit the road again Thursday, travelling to Grayson County for a meet with Grayson and George Wythe.

The Cougars took on Grayson County to start the action, winning by an overall score of 54-12. Ramsey, Keller, Golden, Midkiff, Fowlkes and Knowles earned wins by forfeit.

Gavin Warner lost by pinfall to Isaiah Osborne in the 113 pound class. Jacob Crabtree lost to Tanner Jones by pinfall in the 145 pound class. Evan Alger defeated Landon King by pinfall in the 182 pound class. Dante Holmes defeated Lucy Rose by pinfall in the 195 pound class. Zeke Surber defeated Payton Isom by pinfall in the 285 pound class.

In exhibition matches Ramsey defeated Josh Pion by pinfall and Crabtree defeated Benton Wagner by pinfall. Molly Keller lost to Aaron Peterson by technical fall. Midkiff lost to Preston Jones, Crabtree lost to Benton Wagner and Knowles lost to Peyton Isom, all by pinfall.

The most hotly contested matchups of the night came when the Cougars faced off with George Wythe. The Maroons had a solid group of wrestlers that are expected to make a solid run in the postseason, should it take place. The Cougars fell in this matchup by a final score of 27-39.

“I knew this was going to be a tough one,” Cougar Head Coach Bobby Alger said. “GW was the first team we’ve faced this season who had numbers to match up with us without too many forfeits. They are a solid team and we gave up some wins here that could have gone our way. I’m still glad to be at 4-1 on the season, despite the loss. We will go back, we will work and we will get better.”

The match started with Ramsey earning a win over Jaxson Ward in the 106 pound class. Warner earned another win for the Cougars by pinning Bryce Waller in the 113 class. Olivia Waller defeated Keller of Pulaski County by pinfall in the 126 pound class. Nic Golden defeated Zane Perkins in a 4-2 decision in the 132 pound class. Parker Midkiff lost to Collin Ward by an 8-1 decision in the 138 class. Crabtree lost by pinfall to Andrew Temple in the 145 pound class. Fowlkes was pinned by Noah Fowler in the 152 class.

In what was one of the more exciting matches of the night, Evan Alger won a 10-8 decision over Terry Morgan in the 170 pound class. Alger, a group 4a state qualifier last year, was a great matchup with Morgan, group 1a state runner-up last season. The first period saw Morgan start the scoring by takedown, only to have Alger escape immediately. The first period ended with Morgan leading 2-1. Morgan chose bottom in the second period. Alger took him to his back, securing two nearfall points and taking the lead, 3-2.

The action continued to heat up as Morgan earned an escape tying things back up at 3-3. Alger earned another takedown for two points bringing the score to 5-3 in favor of Alger. He turned Morgan to has back again, this time for a three point nearfall and what looked to be a pin, but the official didn’t see it the same. Morgan was not done yet. Working his way out of the nearfall situation he was able to reverse Alger, placing him in nearfall criteria immediately picking up a quick five points as time expired in the second period to once again tie things up 8-8.

Alger chose the bottom position in the third which saw Morgan ride him nearly the entire period. With about :30 left in the match Morgan tried and failed on a cradle attempt, which gave Alger the opportunity to reverse position as the wrestlers were going out of bounds. Alger took the lead at that point 10-8. With :20 seconds left on the clock, action restarted, and Alger was able to ride Morgan out for the remainder of the period, securing the hard fought 10-8.

Holmes lost by pinfall to Levi Grossclose in the 195 class. Knowles and Surber earned wins by forfeit.

In exhibition matches, Keller defeated Katie Davis by pinfall, Warner lost to Bobby Burgess by pinfall and Austin McNeil lost to Logan Ward in a 6-7 squeaker. Keller lost to Zach Stevens by pinfall to end the night.

Written by: Editor on January 19, 2021.

