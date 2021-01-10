Concord Storms Past West Virginia State, 70-67

Two former Lady Cougars shine for Mountain Lions

Former Lady Cougar Alexis Phillips started for the Mountain Lions, earning a rebound and an assist. Former Lady Cougar Maddie Ratcliff came off the bench to earn one assist, one block and score 11 points. Other recognizable faces from nearby schools on the Concord roster include junior Maggie Guynn, formerly of Narrows; juniors Savannah Dunford and Gracie Robinson, formerly of Fort Chiswell; and senior Keely Lundy, formerly of Carroll County High School.

ATHENS, W.Va. – Down 50-31 with 17 minutes left in the contest, the Concord University women’s basketball team erased a 19-point deficit to clip West Virginia State, 70-67, Sunday afternoon in Mountain East Conference play at the Carter Center.

CU (1-1, 1-1 MEC) trailed by 16, 45-29, at halftime before finding itself down by three more with 6:54 remaining in the third quarter. The Mountain Lions rattled off an 18-4 run over the next five minutes to trim the deficit to 54-49 with 1:55 left in the third. Junior guard Maggie Guynn and freshman guard Jaisah Smith combined for 12 points, and hit Concord’s only two three-pointers of the game during the stretch.

Still trailing by six, 61-55, entering the fourth quarter, the Mountain Lions started the quarter on an 11-2 run to take a 66-63 lead with 5:56 remaining. Both teams went cold from the field over the next three minutes until WVSU (0-2, 0-2 MEC) took a lead of 67-66 with 2:21 left.

However, Concord had an answer 58 seconds later as junior guard Riley Fitzwater scored two of her 26 points in the game. After two defensive stops, Guynn hit two free throws with 14 seconds remaining, and CU forced a long three-pointer at the buzzer that was short to secure the win.

The Mountain Lions held a 16-15 lead after one quarter, but were outscored 30-13 in the second quarter, and faced the 16-point deficit at the intermission.

To go along with her game-high 26 points, Fitzwater added 12 rebounds and eight blocks. Guynn just missed her own double-double with 20 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Maddie Ratcliff came off the bench with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

In just six minutes of action, senior forward Tamra Scott had four points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Mountain Lions scored 50 of their 70 points in the paint, and shot 49.2 percent (29-for-59) from the field. Defensively, Concord held WVSU to 27.2 percent shooting (25-for-92).

Concord welcomes West Virginia Wesleyan to the Carter Center 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

