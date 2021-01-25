Comprehensive Plan for Equity submitted to PCPS

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

At the last meeting of the Pulaski County School Board, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers submitted a Comprehensive Plan for Equity as an action item on the agenda. The plan seemed set for passage until board member Penny Golden asked that there be some discussion about the equity plan, particularly regarding the financial costs of its implementation.

The plan is divided into several strategies, complete with time frames and the financial resources listed necessary for its implementation, but no actual dollar amounts were included.

The heading on this Plan for Equity reads, “Pulaski County Public Schools will eliminate the predictability of student outcomes based on race, gender, elementary attendance zone, ability, socioeconomic status and/or language spoken at home.”

The first strategy states that PCPS will conduct an equity survey at each school. The audit will include surveys about experiences in Pulaski and use of the VDOE Equity Audit Tool. There will also be an assessment of the current process for administering honors and awards to the student body.

This survey is to begin by May 1, and Pulaski County Public Schools will provide all materials to conduct these surveys, after which the results will be submitted to Dr. Siers.

