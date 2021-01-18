Community mourns deputy lost in wreck

“If we all lived like Sgt. Hodge, this world would be a better place. He had a heart of gold and everyone could see that within five minutes of speaking to him.”

That’s how Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office summed up Sgt. Perry Anthony Hodge, who died early Wednesday in a head-on collision on Route 11 while en route to work out in Fairlawn. He was off duty at the time.

“With Sgt. Hodge’s passing, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office lost a great deputy and more importantly, the Pulaski County Community lost a great friend,” concluded a statement issued on behalf of the entire department.

Hodge’s daughter, Mellissa Quesenberry, said in a message with The Southwest Times she “wanted to make sure everyone knows what an amazing dad and granddad he was. I don’t know what we’re going to do without him, honestly.”

Virginia State Police said Hodge, 49, of Dublin, died at the scene of a 4:09 a.m. wreck, 1.3 miles south of Stone Ridge Subdivision. He was driving north in a 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck when a southbound 2011 Chevrolet 1500 pickup crossed the centerline, hitting the Ford head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael Dominic Morris, 26, of Pulaski, was transported to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and then transferred to Roanoke Memorial. A condition report was not available at press time Friday.

According to State Police, the investigation is continuing and charges are pending. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Hodge marked his 15th year with the sheriff’s office Jan. 1. He was a leader on the department’s tactical team — a position that prompted Sheriff Mike Worrell to put him in charge of the School Resource Office (SRO) Program, as well.

“The protection of our most vulnerable is something Sgt. Hodge did not take lightly and we knew that when asking him to lead the team that covers our Pulaski County Schools,” the statement said. According to his obituary, Hodge had six grandchildren.

The sheriff’s office statement says Hodge was the type of person they would all like to be just one day in their lives, “and he was that person every day.”

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Guthrie said, “As most of us know, Perry was on his way to a work out while off duty and his vehicle was hit head on early this morning on Rt. 11. As we all know, Perry was, and is, loved by our community as a whole and very special to the many young lives he touched as the head of our School Resource Officer Program.”

On behalf of Pulaski County, Guthrie issued the following statement:

“The entire county is heartbroken by the news of the tragic, sudden, unexpected loss of Deputy Perry Hodge. Deputy Hodge protected and served the county’s citizens faithfully and well in many capacities, including as the head of our School Resource Officer Program. This loss touches many in our community who knew him, respected him, and appreciated all he did for us as a first responder and public servant.”

The county statement extended “heartfelt condolences and sympathies” on behalf of the entire county to Hodge’s family, friends, co-workers and “all who knew him and will miss him.”

Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith also issued a statement on Hodge’s death.

“Sergeant Hodge served the people of Pulaski County for over fifteen years, most recently as a school resource officer. I join the people of Pulaski County in mourning the death of this committed public servant who dedicated his life to protecting them.”

Pulaski County has asked for all “County of Pulaski” flags to be flown at half staff until further notice in Hodge’s honor.

Prior to joining the sheriff’s office, Hodge worked for two years at New River Valley Regional Jail.

A memorial service is being held at 4 p.m. today (Sunday) at Blue Ridge Church, 1655 Roanoke St., Christiansburg. The family is receiving friends there 2-4 p.m.

