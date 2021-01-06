Charges advance in train jumping case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Three felony charges were certified to the grand jury Monday against a Dublin man whom police say jumped on a passing train after stealing a farm tractor last summer. Two other charges were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.

Joshua Rodney Isbill, 28, was arrested July 24 after police found him standing on top of a train off Warden Springs Road in Pulaski and eventually were able to convince him to come down from the train.

Authorities were told Isbill stole a farm tractor, then allegedly jumped on a passing train and took over control of its radio communications system before they arrived on the scene.

During Monday’s hearing in Pulaski County General District Court, Isbill’s three felonies — grand larceny of the tractor, felony petit larceny of items from the train, and possession of methamphetamine — were certified to the grand jury.

Misdemeanor charges of trespassing on a train and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed with the option to reinstate. Prosecutors often ask to dismiss misdemeanor charges at the general district court level and then seek to have them reinstated by the grand jury so that all charges can be tried simultaneously.

Pulaski Police Department reported in July Isbill stole a John Deer tractor from a farm near the arrest site before jumping on the train.

Isbill was convicted in 2018 of multiple larceny charges in connection with a string of burglaries from automobiles in the Draper section of the county. Circuit court records show he has since been convicted of twice violating probation on those convictions.

Written by: Editor on January 6, 2021.

Comments

comments