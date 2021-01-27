Buckley Moss to sign prints

By WILLIAM PAINE

Artist P. Buckley Moss will be at the Pulaski Depot from 3 to 5 p.m. this coming Saturday, Jan. 30, to sign prints made from her painting of the historic Pulaski County Courthouse.

Moss, who is world renowned for her distinctive painting style, recently agreed to paint the Pulaski Courthouse and then donate 30% of the proceeds to the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley.

Prints featuring the courthouse come in two sizes, 8 x 9 inches which can be purchased for $75, and an 14 x 16 inch print, which cost $200.

To date, eight of the larger sized prints have been sold and 11 smaller court house prints have been purchased netting the Fine Arts Center $1,491.

The original painting of the Old Stone Courthouse sold for $4,200 to an anonymous buyer. As was agreed, 10% or $420 of that sale also went to the coffers of the FAC.

That Friday afternoon, several more prints will be available for purchase at the train depot and at the Fine Arts Center for the NRV at 14 West Main Street. Framing will also be available.

Buckley Moss will sign any of her numbered prints of the courthouse and may also be convinced to add a personal notation to the print.

Written by: Editor on January 27, 2021.

