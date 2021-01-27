Blacksburg police seeking burglar

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

BLACKSBURG — Blacksburg police are investigating four recent residential burglaries, at least two of which took place while the homes were occupied.

According to Capt. Todd Brewster with Blacksburg Police Department, authorities were investigating burglaries that occurred Friday and Saturday when they learned of two others. Now they are trying to determine if all four are related.

The Friday burglary, in the 400 block of E. Roanoke St., occurred in the early morning hours and involved a suspect described as being a college-aged white male. The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

Early Saturday, a home in the 500 block of Sunridge Drive was burglarized. In both cases the residences were occupied and items were stolen, Brewster said.

Information on the other two burglaries has not been released, so it’s unclear whether those residences also were occupied at the time of the break-ins.

As a result of the incidents, uniformed patrols have been added to apartment complexes and neighborhoods in Blacksburg.

Police ask anyone with information on the burglaries or potential suspects to contact the police department at 540-443-1400. To remain anonymous call Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or email CIU@blacksburg.gov.

Written by: Editor on January 27, 2021.

Comments

comments