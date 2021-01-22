Betty Jean (Umberger) Archer

STAUNTON:

Betty Jean (Umberger) Archer, 85, formerly of C Street, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Accordius Health Care of Waynesboro, Virginia.

Mrs. Archer was born in Wythe County, Virginia on March 28, 1935, daughter of the late C.K. and Leta Umberger.

Betty was a retired seamstress with Bowles, Nelson and Powers Interior Design of Roanoke, Virginia.

Surviving is a son, Gary Daniel Archer and his wife Robin of Blue Ridge, Virginia and their children, Jason, Brian and Kimberly Archer; a daughter, Rebecca Archer of Verona; three sisters, Mary Katherine McDaniel of Hardeeville, South Carolina and her son, Chris Saul, Cecile Umberger and her husband James of Dublin, Virginia, and Peggy Umberger Friend of Pulaski, Virginia and her children, Billy Friend and wife Robin, Tamara Harrison and Carlos Friend and wife Lisa; two great-grandchildren, Faith Archer and Madison DeWeese; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in the Friend Family Cemetery in Pulaski, Virginia.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net

