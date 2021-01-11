Betty Jean Cook Hill

Betty Jean Cook Hill, 81, of Pulaski, VA passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 in the Henrico Doctor’s Hospital – Forest Campus, Richmond, VA. She was born on August 29, 1939 in Pulaski, VA and was the daughter of the late Fred Sidney Cook and Minnie Ellen Elizabeth Jones Cook. She was also preceded in death by one brother and six sisters and her loving husband of 57 years, Herman Lee Hill.

Surviving are brother – William S. Cook (Betsy), Draper, VA; Daughters – Wanda Henley (Terry), Hillsville, VA; Kathy Moye (Wayne), Pulaski, VA; Grandchildren – Monica LaRue (David), Hayes, VA; Scott Henley (Lisa), Max Meadows, VA; C.J. Taylor, Fort Chiswell, VA; Anthony Moye (Leah), Pulaski, VA; Allen Moye (Carissa), Barren Springs, VA; Dana Johnson (J.J.), Pulaski, VA; Great-Grandchildren – Kendra LaRue (Mikie), Auburn, CA; Brayden LaRue, Radcliff, KY; Jordan LaRue (Taylor), Radcliff, KY; Ainsley Taylor, Fort Chiswell, VA; Lankston Taylor, Fort Chiswell, VA; Dakota Moye, Pulaski, VA; Hannah Moye, Barren Springs, VA; Logan Moye, Barren Springs, VA; Eli Moye, Virginia Beach, VA; Jesse Barnes, Max Meadows, VA; Amelia Henley, Max Meadows, VA; Harley Henley, Max Meadows, VA; Alissa Johnson, Pulaski, VA; Great-Great-Grandchildren – Jaxon LaRue-Vaars, Auburn, CA; Annora LaRue-Vaars, Auburn, VA; and lots of Nieces and Nephew.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Stevens Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 PM with the funeral service following at 7:00 PM in the Chapel. Rev. Terry Henley and Rev. Wayne Moye are officiating. A graveside service will take place Friday, January 15th at 2:00 PM at Smith Cemetery, Sylvatus, VA.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

