Alma Lee Flanagan Myers

Alma Lee Flanagan Myers, 91, of Pulaski, VA died Sunday, November 8, 2020.

A Celebration of Life for Alma will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Max Creek Baptist Church Sanctuary with Pastor Mike Coleman officiating.

The family requests everyone wear masks and practice the social protocol for social distancing.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on January 19, 2021.

Comments

comments