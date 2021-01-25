Agency looks to save endangered history

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you own or know of a Virginia historic site that is in danger of being lost if not preserved soon, Preservation Virginia wants to hear from you.

A private, nonprofit organization, Preservation Virginia is seeking public input and nominations for endangered sites as part of its annual Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places program. In 2017, Newbern Jail, Pulaski County’s oldest public building, was placed on the list.

The program has raised awareness of endangered historic sites for almost 20 years. More than 100 sites have been placed on the list during that time, with over half (51%) being saved, 36% still being monitored, and 13%, unfortunately, being lost.

Nominations for this year’s list must be submitted by Feb. 26 to preservationvirginia.org. Selected sites will be announced May 11.

“This program is a real catalyst for communities to save the places that make them unique,” said Elizabeth S. Kostelny, Preservation Virginia CEO. “Inclusion on the Most Endangered list provides a platform for supporters to rally their community, find partners and identify solutions for saving these sites.”

Buildings are not the only eligible nominations. The current list also includes cultural landscapes, cemeteries and archaeological sites.

Being placed on the 2020 list was a saving grace for historic Pine Grove Elementary School in Cumberland County.

“Being placed on Preservation Virginia’s list of Most Endangered Historic Places two months after receiving Virginia Landmarks and National Register of Historic Places statuses catapulted Pine Grove School and Pine Grove Community into the national consciousness. It opened up numerous opportunities for us to tell our story, and placed us in a network of sister communities fighting to preserve their historic resources, said Muriel Miller Branch, president of Agee Miller Mayo Dungy (AMMD) Pine Grove Project.

