County offices closed
Pulaski County offices are closed in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Public Service Authority billing office also will be closed, but garbage collection will remain on its regular schedule.
Dublin office closed
Dublin town offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18. Garbage scheduled for collection Monday will be picked up Tuesday, Jan. 19.
County EDA meeting
Board of Supervisors meet
Pulaski County Board of Supervisors is meeting in the Little Theatre Auditorium at Pulaski County High School, 5414 Cougar Trail, Dublin. Closed Session begins at 5:30 p.m. and regular session at 7. The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Sewerage Authority meeting
Pulaski County Sewerage Authority Board of Directors meets at 6 p.m. in the conference from at Peppers Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority Administration Building, 7797 Mason St., Fairlawn. The board manages daily operations for the sewer infrastructure in the immediate Fairlawn area.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login