Monday, January 18

County offices closed

Pulaski County offices are closed in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Public Service Authority billing office also will be closed, but garbage collection will remain on its regular schedule.

Dublin office closed

Dublin town offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18. Garbage scheduled for collection Monday will be picked up Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Tuesday, January 19

County EDA meeting

Pulaski County Economic Development Authority (EDA) meets at 10 a.m. in the basement central conference room of the County Administration Building in Pulaski. The EDA serves as the economic development arm of the county working with local industries and providing building spaces to local employers.

Monday, January 25

Board of Supervisors meet

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors is meeting in the Little Theatre Auditorium at Pulaski County High School, 5414 Cougar Trail, Dublin. Closed Session begins at 5:30 p.m. and regular session at 7. The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.

Tuesday, January 26

Sewerage Authority meeting

Pulaski County Sewerage Authority Board of Directors meets at 6 p.m. in the conference from at Peppers Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority Administration Building, 7797 Mason St., Fairlawn. The board manages daily operations for the sewer infrastructure in the immediate Fairlawn area.

