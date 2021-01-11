2020: In every life a little rain must fall

By WILLIAM PAINE

The year 2020 is notable in many ways but for those who live in the central Appalachians, it was noticeably wet.

Most locations in this region, including Pulaski, set maximum precipitation records in 2018, but for several places 2020 was even wetter, especially here in the Count’s County.

Blacksburg recorded 59.48 inches of precipitation in 2020, topping the previous record set in 2018 by more than seven inches. Wytheville topped their 2018 precipitation record of 56.94 by almost 5 inches of precipitation and that’s without the benefit of measurements taken in August, which were somehow left out.

Roanoke recorded 62.65 inches of precipitation last year, which was another record.

But Pulaski County surpassed all of its neighboring localities by recording an eye popping 70.06 inches of precipitation in 2020.

That’s more than 10 inches more precipitation than Blacksburg which is only 20 miles away as the crow flies. How is that possible?

“A lot of times precipitation can be highly variable over very short distances,” said Mike Sporer of the National Weather Service’s Blacksburg office. “It’s not uncommon for a robust thunderstorm to dump several inches of rain in a very small area. So you could get two, three, or four inches of rain at one location and just go five miles away that they might get absolutely nothing. It’s just the way everything sets up with the randomness of daily convection … especially in the summer.”

This can be seen in the statistics. In June 2020, Pulaski County had 10.62 inches of rainfall, which was a record. Blacksburg recorded only five inches of rainfall that same month.

Going through the National Weather service records, it seems that Pulaski may have been the wettest spot in the entirety of Virginia in 2020.

There were some locations in this part of the country that were quite wet, as well, though.

Mount Airy received 69.51 inches of precipitation, nearly equaling a rainfall record set in 2003.

Greenville, South Carolina, set a record this year with 73.70 inches of recorded rainfall.

Boone, North Carolina, which is nestled in the mountains near the source of the New River, recorded an astounding 85.39 inches of precipitation in 2020. Heavy precipitation is not uncommon in Boone as that town recorded more than 70 inches of precipitation four out of the last eight years.

Though Pulaski saw an unprecedented amount of precipitation last year, the average annual precipitation of 38.17 inches is near similar to annual averages in surrounding areas. This does not hold true for towns like Mt. Airy, which averages more than 47 inches of rainfall annually.

Students planning to attend Appalachian State University should bring their umbrellas, as Boone, North Carolina, averages nearly 60 inches of rain annually.

Mount Mitchell, the tallest mountain east of the Mississippi, averages more than 75 inches of precipitation on an annual basis.

Of course, the Appalachians aren’t the only place that see healthy doses of the wet stuff.

Houston, Texas, averages more than 47 inches of precipitation annually.

Surprisingly, Miami, the pride of the Sunshine State, averages more than 60 inches of rainfall a year, much of which is brought in by tropical storm systems.

In the town of Ketchikan, in Alaska’s southern panhandle, the natives are fond of saying that if it isn’t raining now, it’s getting ready to rain. In 2020, Ketchikan recorded 117.74 inches of precipitation. That’s not unusual, as they average more than 100 inches a year.

Sporer guessed that Hawaii would likely be the rainiest of the United States.

The capitol of Hawaii, Honolulu, recorded a paltry 13.62 inches of rainfall last year and averages about 27 inches annually.

Hilo, Hawaii, however, saw 121 inches of rain in 2020 and in 1990 more than 211 inches of rain fell on the Island paradise. As is often the case in Hawaii, rain will fall on the windward side of the island, leaving the leeward side relatively arid.

Those seeking to live in dryer climes may want to consider locations such as San Diego, which averages just over 10 inches rain a year or Phoenix, which sees only 7.5 inches annually.

Those seriously adverse to moisture from the sky might consider moving to Palm Springs, which averages less than five inches annually. The driest place in the country might well be Death Valley, California ,which recorded less than an inch of rain in 2020 and averages less than two inches annually.

Meteorologists say that the United States is in the midst of a La Nina year, which often results in warmer drier conditions across the southern tier of the country. Whether that bears out or not is yet to be seen. In any case, chances are slim that Pulaski County will again see 70 inches of precipitation fall in the space of one year … at least not in the foreseeable future.

