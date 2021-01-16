By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
RADFORD — A week after he succumbed to injuries in a head-on crash on Route 11, nearly 50 people turned out Wednesday to take part in a 16k run in remembrance of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Perry Hodge.
Deputy Adam Abdelaziz organized the run with assistance from his wife, Jerri, a Pulaski County teacher, and other members of law enforcement. The event traversed a route Hodge frequently ran. It started at Bisset Park, wound through central and west-central Radford and then returned to Bisset.
A 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, Hodge was well known. He was a leader on the department’s tactical team and headed up the local School Resource Officer program. He touched many lives in law enforcement, emergency services, schools and the community as a whole, prompting many organizations to take part in the run.
Assisting and participating agencies included:
•Sheriff’s offices in Pulaski, Carroll and Floyd counties;
•Police departments in Pulaski, Dublin, Radford, Salem, Christiansburg and Radford University;
•New River Criminal Justice Training Academy;
•Principals, teachers and staff from Riverlawn and Dublin elementary schools, Pulaski County Middle School and Pulaski County High School, Pulaski County High School’s Color Guard and Pulaski County School Board office;
•Pulaski, Dublin, Fairlawn and Hiwassee fire departments, Pulaski County’s Fire/Medic 1 and Radford Fire and Emergency Services;
•Pulaski County Parks and Recreation;
•Numerous area military veterans, and
•Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge.
The group expressed gratitude to Dominos Pizza in Radford, which donated pizzas to feed the participants. The also provided a hearty thanks to fire departments, schools, school employees and Hearts Behind the Badge, all of whom donated drinks and other foods for the event.
