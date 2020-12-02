Wythe man facing new porn charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHE COUNTY — A Wythe County man who served three months in jail on six counts of possessing child pornography in 2011 is back in jail.

This time, David Oleane Pickett Jr., 35, of Austinville, is charged with 10 counts of possessing child porn on Sept. 28 of this year. He was arrested Nov. 20 and is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Although he faced up to 120 years in prison, Pickett was sentenced in Wythe County Circuit Court in December 2012 to 18 years, with all but three months suspended. He was required to register with Virginia State Police as a sex offender and was placed on 10 years of supervised probation.

The sentence was in keeping with Virginia Sentencing Guidelines and Pickett was allowed to serve the three months on weekends, according to a story published in the Wythe News in December 2012.

Pickett likely was still on probation when the latest alleged crimes occurred. If that’s the case, he might eventually face probation revocation charges on the 2012 convictions, as well.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 2, 2020.

Comments

comments