VSP investigating single vehicle crash fatality

Virginia State Police Trooper P. Salamanca is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Pulaski County. The crash was one in a series of crashes that occurred on I-81 at the 94 mile marker Wednesday (Dec. 16) morning.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., a Toyota Tacoma was traveling on I-81 when it ran off the right side of I-81, struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver, Brannagan K. Locklear, 19, of Pembroke, N.C., was transported to LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Slick road conditions were a factor in the cause of the crash.

