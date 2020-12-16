Virginia State Police is investigating a series of crashes that have occurred on Interstate 81 at the 94 mile marker in Pulaski County.

Troopers arriving on scene immediately requested VDOT to respond, as that stretch of I-81 had iced over and conditions were extremely slick.

At 7:46 a.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 94 mile marker. This crash has been confirmed as a fatal crash. Two additional crashes occurred shortly thereafter in the southbound lanes. No injuries reported in those two additional crashes.

At 9:40 a.m., a northbound vehicle was reported running off the road and into the ditch at the 49 mile marker. No injuries reported in this crash.

Motorists are advised to please slow your conditions for travel during the storm. Increasing one’s driving distance between the vehicle in front of you and buckling up will also help limit crashes and injuries. Please use your headlights, so other drivers can better see you.