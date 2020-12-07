Volvo to make Electric trucks in the NRV

This week Volvo Trucks North America announced that beginning in early 2021, their new line of electric trucks, dubbed the VNR Electric, will be manufactured at the New River Valley assembly plant in Dublin. The VNR Electric truck is a Class 8 tractor, the largest class of truck made.

The development of this new heavy duty zero tailpipe emission truck came about earlier this year as part of the Volvo LIGHTS project, which took place in Southern California. The goal of this project was to transform the movement of goods across the country through the development of electric powered trucks.

Along with exposing these electric powered vehicles to rigorous testing, the Volvo LIGHTS project created a dealership service model for sales and maintenance.

Through this project, Volvo also developed an infrastructure design for a charging these heavy duty trucks, which will be necessary as typical truck stops will not serve to refuel these tractors.

The Volvo LIGHTS project also launched a training program for technicians to work on the electric trucks, as well as first responder training to deal with safety issues which might arise from this new technology.

“In launching the VNR Electric, we’re answering a very real need from fleet customers across North America … to not just deliver a road-tested, battery-electric truck, but to provide them with solutions for the entire life-cycle of the vehicle,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

“Across the globe, Volvo Trucks is leading the electrification race,” said Roger Alm, president of Volvo Truck Corporation. “By introducing a robust lineup of all-electric commercial vehicles in both Europe and North America, we are delivering on our promise to drive this industry toward a sustainable future. Volvo doesn’t view transportation electrification as a disruption of the existing market, we see it as an opportunity to invent something completely new and transformational. We are proud to collaborate with our partners around the world to bring this vision to life.”

Earlier this year, the Volvo VNR Electric model was certified by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board enabling the vehicle to be commercially sold in all 50 states of the U.S.

