Virginians encouraged to avoid travel during winter storm

With winter storm watches and warnings for Wednesday, Dec. 16, up and down the Interstate 81 corridor in Virginia, the Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to avoid travel if possible during the storm.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is calling for “a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain across portions of the mid-Atlantic Wednesday into Thursday.” VDOT was working to pre-treat the highways Tuesday, but slippery and dangerous conditions are still anticipated.

The Virginia State Police is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.

If you must travel Wednesday:

– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel

– Use your headlights.

– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

– Buckle up.

– Avoid distractions – put down the phone.

– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions.

Written by: Editor on December 15, 2020.

Comments

comments