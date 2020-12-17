Troopers injured working I-81 wreck

WYTHE COUNTY — Two Virginia State Police troopers were injured at a wreck Monday morning when their patrol vehicle was struck by a motorist on Interstate 81 in Wythe County.

As a result of the wreck, Virginia State Police is urging motorists to use caution when driving in wet or slick conditions, and abide Virginia’s Move Over law. The law, first enacted in 2002, requires motorists to move over one lane when passing a vehicle equipped with flashing red, blue or amber lights that is stopped on the side of the road. If moving over isn’t possible, the driver is required to pass cautiously.

According to spokeswoman Corinne Geller, Troopers J.G. Carico and K.D. Nelson were investigating a single-vehicle wreck, without injuries, at mile marker 68 when Monday’s 7:40 a.m. collision occurred. She said both troopers were seated inside a Ford Taurus patrol car, which was parked on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated.

The officers were treated at Wythe County Community Hospital for minor injuries after a northbound 2005 Toyota Camry ran off the interstate, rear-ending the Taurus.

The Camry’s driver, William A. Porter, 25, of Rural Retreat, wasn’t injured. However, he was charged with reckless driving by failing to maintain control and was cited for defective equipment.

