Tribe gathers Toys for Tots

By WILLIAM PAINE

Just after noon Thursday, Luke Allison of MOVA Technologies and Jordan Persson of Next Level Virtual Reality were spotted hauling boxes into the Pulaski On Main office on West Main Street.

Patrick Ford, Director of Pulaski On Main, was inside stacking the boxes that were brought by the duo.

What exactly was going on?

“We’ve been gathering toys for the Toys for Tots Campaign,” said Ford. “The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce organized this event. We’ve gathered over 100 toys for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign and these toys will be distributed locally.”

So how was Luke Allison involved?

“An organization of millennials that (County Supervisor) Jonathan Sweet has dubbed the Tribe pulled together some funds to be a part of this,” said Allison. “At the conclusion of it, we bought these toys to donate to our local youth.”

As described by Allison, the Tribe are involved in downtown revitalization in general and in particular are employed with Next Level VR, Kethanos LLC real estate, MOVA Technologies and Aggregate Capitol.

“Patrick from Pulaski On Main reached out and said the community really needs donations for the Toys for Tots program,” said Allison. Then Jordan and Dylan with Next Level VR reached out to our group members and there was just a positive response and everyone started donating money and we got to go on a shopping spree.”

The toys were all bought at Ollie’s in Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on December 21, 2020.

