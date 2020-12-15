November 30, 1942
December 14, 2020
Thomas Eugene Dehart, 78, of Pulaski, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Evelyn Dehart; and daughter, Rita Collins Hall.
Survivors include his son, Allen (Elizabeth) Dehart; grandchildren, Ashley (Robert) Rogers, Cassandra Dehart, Gregory Dehart, and Beth Dehart; 7 great grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Carolyn) Dehart, Daniel Dehart, and Gary (Edie) Dehart; special friend, Bunny Dalton; and many other relatives and friends.
Services will be private.
The Dehart family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
