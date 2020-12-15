Thomas Eugene Dehart

November 30, 1942

December 14, 2020

Thomas Eugene Dehart, 78, of Pulaski, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Evelyn Dehart; and daughter, Rita Collins Hall.

Survivors include his son, Allen (Elizabeth) Dehart; grandchildren, Ashley (Robert) Rogers, Cassandra Dehart, Gregory Dehart, and Beth Dehart; 7 great grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Carolyn) Dehart, Daniel Dehart, and Gary (Edie) Dehart; special friend, Bunny Dalton; and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

The Dehart family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on December 15, 2020.

