The spirit of giving lives

David Gravely/SWT

Tuesday the Cougar basketball program hosted the Graham G-Men in the season opener for both teams. Before the game the seniors from Pulaski County were recognized with their families. After that the Graham G-Men made a special presentation to one of the Cougar coaches. Assistant coach Josh O’Dell and his family lost their home and possessions in a house fire Friday, Dec. 18. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the insurance process has begun, the O’Dell family was left with the loss of several family pets and all of their belongings. In a show of true sportsmanship and compassion, Graham players raised money this week in their community and went shopping for the O’Dell family. These donations were presented to Coach O’Dell before the start of the varsity contest. Seen here are the head coaches from each team, Coach O’Dell and members of the Graham basketball team.

Written by: Editor on December 28, 2020.

