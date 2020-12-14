The art of living: Our Neighbor, P. Buckley Moss

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

P. Buckley Moss is no doubt the best-known fine artist living in the New River Valley. Her paintings and especially the prints of her paintings may be found in homes and offices throughout the NRV and indeed, the country.

Patricia Buckley Moss is the namesake of Virginia Tech’s 150,000 square foot Moss Fine Arts Center. According to her daughter Rebecca Ghezzi, Virginia Tech approached Moss because of her well known P. Buckley Moss Foundation for Children’s Education, which provides scholarships to “learning different” children, as well as grants to those who teach these children.

“It’s very important to us to give scholarships to kids who have learning differences and kids who don’t get the straight A’s and don’t succeed but they love to do their artwork,” said Moss.

“I don’t know how many people who have come back to mom and said, ‘You talked in my class when I was in 12th grade and I just want to tell you how much you helped me get through this whole situation of being learning different,’” said Ghezzi. “She tells them is that this is not a disability, which is what most people call it: a learning disability.”

“It’s an ability,” said Moss. “That’s what I call it. A little kid will say, ‘Well, what happens when people make fun of you? What do you do then?’ I say you feel sorry for them because they think you’re stupid and you’re not. They don’t understand people who work differently or who think differently. So you’re the one who is smart there.”

In addition to supporting this foundation, Moss donated $10 million toward the construction of the Moss Fine Arts Center, which is now the premier performance center in the NRV.

Moss is both prolific in her work and highly influential in the art world. When she makes a point, she doesn’t mince words. She is at once edgy and charming in her demeanor.

But how did she become a famous artist?

“I always loved drawing and I’ll tell you why: because I could do it and I couldn’t read,” said Moss. “I never read and the first composition I wrote in grammar school, the teacher said was the worst composition in the whole class. So I failed my way through grammar school and high school until I got to Washington Irving High School in New York City and there I had four periods of art a day.

“I had a great English teacher who wore the same dress for a month but she was absolutely divine. She used to take us to art movies and they were beautiful and wonderful and encouraging.”

Her art history teacher, Dr. Zucker, was also a favorite of hers.

“If you don’t read and someone is talking about art history and art is your thing, you can learn about it by listening to it,” she said. “All you have to do is have a couple of people in your life, who are really wonderful, understanding, intelligent and able.”

Moss was brought up in Great Kills, Staton Island. Her father worked in the stock exchange and her mother worked as a clothing designer.

“She never studied it or anything, she just wanted to do it,” Moss recounted. “So, she answered an advertisement and she said I’m a designer.”

How did this native New Yorker come to live in Virginia?

“We were living in Port Arthur, Texas, with my husband and five children. Port Arthur, Texas, was a very prejudiced town. They hated blacks, they hated Jews, they hated Catholics. My husband’s supervisor came to play Bridge with our little group. He told me blacks weren’t a part of the human race. I said, ‘My God, you’ve got a doctorate? What school did you go to? You crazy?’ My husband was fired in two weeks. So my big mouth got us out of there,” Moss recounted.

“I think I’m glad we got out,” said Ghezzi.

“We’re all glad honey,” said Moss. “It’s on the gulf coast. The water comes up and the snakes do, too. The wind blows grease over everything because of the refineries.”

The family moved to an “apple crate barn” in Waynesboro, Virginia, where Moss’s husband found work as a chemical engineer. She still owns the house and to this day, she invites students from the Virginia School for Deaf and Blind to her home to make Christmas ornaments.

Before she became so well-known, Moss would bring her paintings to shows in Lynchburg, Roanoke, Richmond and Washington D.C.

“I remember showing in the park in Richmond and these boys came and grabbed some things of mine and just ran! ‘Bye bye kids. Bye bye paintings.’ So that was the only time I showed there,” she said.

Pat Moss began making prints of her paintings as a result of larceny. She was showing her work at a gallery owned by a trusted art dealer when, “he sold the business to a man who owned a trucking company who had a wife who was alcoholic and needed something to keep her busy. A printer called me and said, ‘Did you give permission to this woman to have your things printed?’ And I said, ‘Oh my God no!’”

Moss promptly loaded her station wagon with two of her kids and retrieved the prints of her work. Some of the prints remained in possession of the woman.

“I called her husband and I said, ‘Your wife owes me a lot of money, she had my things printed!’ I called them a second time and he said, ‘If you call me again, I’ll have you killed.’ So I didn’t call again.”

Fortunately, for the thousands who own her art today, this experience led Pat Moss to begin printing her work.

“It seems like everything someone did, led me to something else,” said Moss. “Even the last husband I had led me to all these good friends here in Pulaski and Radford and Blacksburg. So if you’re like me, you don’t really worry and you try and trust people, and you do.”

Before coming to the New River Valley, Pat Moss was living in a “contemporary house” in St. Petersburg, Florida. She loved the house but while hastily exiting her dwelling one day, she tripped and badly broke her ankle. It was this experience that led her to move to the NRV where her oldest daughter, Mary had been living for years.

In 2014 Moss moved to her current home on Claytor Lake, where she lives with her daughter Rebecca. She still paints on a daily basis, though she doesn’t work during daylight hours.

Moss’s work schedule begins every midnight and lasts until sunup.

“At about three o’clock in the morning she’ll get another cup of coffee and about six, we’ll have breakfast and she’ll go back to sleep. She leaves paintings on the breakfast table,” said Ghezzi.

“I either do that or I’ll never have that much unbroken time during the day,” said Moss.

“Sometimes she does more than one a day, so by the end of the year, there’s more than 365 paintings.”

“My mother used to say, ‘Finish one before you start another,’” said Moss. “But I start and start and start whenever I feel like starting something. If you don’t put a thought down in words. You don’t have those words. It’s the same thing with painting. If you don’t put that thought down, you don’t have it. You have a different one and a different one and a different one but you don’t have that one and maybe that one is the one you want.”

Moss’s daughter Rebecca taught art classes at Radford University, but Moss herself prefers to concentrate on her painting.

“I’m not a good teacher. Everybody just wants to copy what I do. I get annoyed with that! You don’t put on makeup like I do or they do or he does or she does. You do it like yourself and you’re not giving of yourself if you’re copying. Like with writing, you don’t want people to say you write just like so and so. You want people to say that you write with feeling and have something to offer. I’m not the best thing in the whole world, but I’m the best at what I do. You’re not the best at what I do. Be the best at what you do!” said Moss.

“Someone came to me at a show the other day and said, ‘I just want to talk to you about being an artist.’ I said ‘Forget it. You’re not ready. You have so much work to do.’ We had a big argument about it because I was rude. If you’re rude, they’ll pay attention to you. They don’t pay attention to you if you’re nice. They think ‘oh, she’s so nice. I’ll just do what she does.’ I don’t have the patience for people who are lazy. Get off your rump and do it!” she continued.

Moss’s latest work involves a rendition of Pulaski’s Old Stone Courthouse, which was done for the benefit of the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. She generally signs all of her work but only if it’s numbered as part of the edition.

“Every print you have, if it’s valuable to you, it’s valuable. As long as it’s legal and as long as there aren’t more editions out there in print, then I’m happy. I don’t run the business. I did in the beginning but I don’t anymore. I was going to retire but the girls came and told me to keep the business. I told them I would keep the business as long as they pay all my bills and see the money is taken care of. I’m not rich anymore. I gave it all away. Being rich is not a good thing. Everyone wants your money. I don’t own the business anymore, the kids do,” Moss said.

“It’s come down to a family business,” Ghezzi. “We all have a vested interest in making sure it works properly. Up until the point when we all took over, it was other people’s business. So it didn’t work all that well. Now it does.”

There are P. Buckley Moss galleries in Waynesboro and Blacksburg, where she’ll be signing her latest prints of the Pulaski Courthouse.

Leaving the business to her daughters suits Moss fine. Change is set to come, though. As her daughter Ghezzi, who currently lives with Moss, will soon relocate to Italy.

“I’m going to probably sell my house on the lake. It’s going to be too big for me to take care of alone and I’m not that great with the outside anymore,” said Moss.

Where she’ll move, she didn’t say but Moss is anxious to visit Sicily, where her mother was born. Don’t expect to find her lazing by the seaside, though.

“Sitting on the beach doesn’t make me happy. When I am working I’m happy and when I finished something that I love, I’m so happy.”

