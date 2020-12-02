Teen’s robbery, arson charges reduced

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski teen charged with robbery and arson of an occupied dwelling received a nine-month sentence after pleading no contest to reduced charges.

Devyn Zane Brumagin, 19, entered into a plea agreement whereby the robbery charge was reduced to larceny from a person and the arson charge was reduced to arson of an unoccupied dwelling. Two other charges of assault and battery and threatening to burn were dismissed with the option to be re-instated.

According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Crandall, the charges stemmed from two separate incidents that occurred in April. He said he spoke with the victims and both were accepting of the plea agreement and its terms.

Crandall said the first incident occurred around 9:19 p.m. April 3, in the area of Commerce and Crescent streets in Pulaski. The victim was parking a truck when Brumagin appeared at the drive side window, claiming the victim owed him money. The prosecutor said Brumagin reached inside the truck, punched the victim in the face and then grabbed money from the victim’s pocket.

Crandall said the prosecution has recordings of Brumagin admitting to committing the crimes.

