Supervisors get in Christmas Spirit

By WILLIAM PAINE

Though no presentations were scheduled for this week’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Chairman of the Board Joe Guthrie made an unusual request just as the meeting began.

Guthrie asked that the agenda be amended to include a presentation that had not previously been scheduled and with no discussion but with knowing glances, his fellow board members readily agreed.

This was Ingles District Supervisor Laura Walter’s cue to pick up the P. Buckley Moss print from behind her seat and present it to Ashley Edmonds, the Executive Secretary Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.

The print is made from a water color painting by Moss featuring the Old Stone Pulaski County Courthouse. Moss made these prints at the request of the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley and a percentage of every sale goes to the FAC. Walters had taken it on herself to purchase the framed print for Edmonds.

Edmonds, in turn, graciously thanked supervisor Walters for the gift.

Chairman of the board Joe Guthrie then announced that there would be a second presentation, this time on behalf of the entire board of supervisors.

