Saturday wreck cuts power in Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man was charged with intoxicated driving Saturday after hitting a utility pole that broke and left much of Pulaski without power.

Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche said Joshua F. Akers, 34, was eastbound on Fifth Street when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, striking the utility pole. The 3:37 p.m. wreck occurred at the entrance to the former Pulaski Furniture plant.

Roche said Akers was not injured, but a 24-year-old female passenger was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski for treatment. He says neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Akers was still being held in lieu of $1,500 secured bond at New River Valley Regional Jail Monday afternoon.

According to jail records Akers is charged with a second offense of intoxicated driving within five years. Roche said Akers also is charged with failure to maintain control.

Written by: Editor on December 21, 2020.

