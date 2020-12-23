Santa makes final preparations

By DAVID GRAVELY

During a short trip to Pulaski County Monday, Santa Claus was able to make final preparations for his annual trip through the New River Valley.

“It was great that the town of Pulaski invited me to come down for the annual Christmas parade,” Santa said. “We always have such a great time when we visit here. It was different this year due to COVID-19, but by the time we left we had a chance to do most of our final checkups for the naughty/nice list. Monday during our quick visit we finalized that list and I’m pleased to report that Pulaski County did very well.”

While the annual trip around the world is nothing new to Santa and his crew, the situation surrounding the pandemic did throw a few curves into the overall plan.

“We’re very fortunate that Christmas Magic will protect me and the reindeer as we make the trip,” Santa said. “We’re looking forward to the trip. I’m really looking forward to all the milk and cookies.”

Upon his return to the North Pole Monday evening, Santa immediately went into the final phases of preparing his sleigh and reindeer for the trip. A test run was conducted with the team, taking a five mile ride to ensure that all systems were still a go. Rumors of possible heavy fog in some parts of the world have prompted Santa to include Rudolph in the team this year, just in case.

“We don’t always use him, but when we need him he’s there,” Santa said.

Santa and his crew will begin their annual trip along the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and then travel west. Normally, Santa visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia. From there he moves to Japan, Asia, across to Africa, then into Western Europe.

Santa normally enters North America through Canada first, then begins to travel through the United States, Mexico and South America.

Sometimes, however, that route is changed due to weather issues along the way. The sleigh is equipped with weather radar and other equipment to ensure that the fastest route is taken each year.

While there could be some delays along the way, Santa Claus is currently scheduled to reach Pulaski County and the New River Valley around midnight Christmas Eve. All children are requested to be in bed asleep by that time to help prevent Santa from having to come back to your house later when you are asleep.

The United States military is active again this year assisting Santa. Clearance orders authorizing him to travel through restricted airspace have been issued. Santa especially enjoys visiting with troops away from home during Christmas. He always takes time to stop by and wish them well.

Be sure to keep up with Santa on Christmas Eve as he travels. Visit The Southwest Times on Facebook for updates beginning when Santa leaves the North Pole.

