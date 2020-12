Robinson Tract hosts Christmas scavenger hunt with cash prizes

Robinson Tract Community Center is hosting a Holiday Lights Scavenger Hunt Dec. 12, with cash prizes of up to $100.

Participants in the hunt must locate holiday lights and decorations within a designated territory. Those wishing to take part in the event should arrive at the community center, on Robinson Tract Road, by 6 p.m. to receive instructions and a map.

First- through third-place winners receive $100, $50 and $25 respectively.

Written by: Editor on December 2, 2020.

