Readers give to those in need

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Through the years, The Southwest Times has featured a variety of individuals in the Neighbors section of the Sunday paper. Many, if not most, are prominent individuals who have reached the peak of their professions. Some consider themselves to be on a mission, while others are busy just trying to live their lives the best they can.

Recently, The Southwest Times featured a family struggling to improve their living situation, as the family patriarch continues to deal with a life threatening illness. This was the story of the Talbert family.

Another article featured a strong willed Navy veteran, who recently made his home in a tent in the woods outside of town. That was the story of Steven Bogert.

Both the Talberts and Steven Bogert are experiencing more day to day challenges in life than most and some of our readers responded accordingly.

Jimmy Talbert and Crystal Talbert are a married couple with two children, 17-year-old Alexandra and six-year-old Timothy (Bubba). Both Jimmy and Crystal worked hard to support their family, while also tending to the needs of Jimmy’s mother Jackie Talbert.

Three years ago, it was discovered that Jimmy had lung cancer and the family has been struggling to make ends meet ever since. Jackie Talbert has since died and left her house to Jimmy and his family. Crystal and Jimmy were anxious to move in and stop paying rent but the house had fallen into extreme disrepair and clearly needed to be fixed before the family could resettle.

Several of the readers of The Southwest Times have since rallied to the cause of the Talbert family.

A lady named Cuthbertson, who doesn’t live in town but read the article donated $200 to the family. Judy Huffard of Claytor Lake donated $100. Another woman who came to the newspaper and hurried off before identifying herself gave $100. Aldersgate United Methodist church donated $100 to the cause, while a Facebook friend gave Jimmy Talbert two cases of nutrition shakes for Christmas.

Speaking of Christmas, Pulaski County High School donated Christmas Dinner fixings to the family. A jar set up at Poor Boys Produce has had over $100 in donations collected thus far.

In addition, Crystal Talbert set up a Go Fund Me Page under the heading Help us fix our house, which has raised $600 to date.

These donations have helped the Talberts accomplish much needed repairs to the house in preparation for the family to move in.

Rusted water pipes in the house have been replaced and the couple was able to put a new sink in the bathroom.

“There’s mold in the kitchen where it’s leaked and all that drywall has to be removed,” said Crystal. “Replacing the roof is the big thing. Once we fix the roof and get rid of the mold, we can probably move in. Any other stuff we can do once we move in because we won’t have to pay rent.”

The story of Steven Bogert also generated much interest from our readership.

Amy Stanford read the article about Steven and asked how she could help. Based on my conversations with Steven, I gave Amy a list of items that he might appreciate.

A couple of weeks passed and I agreed to meet Amy at the newspaper. She came, along with her mother Carolyn and her sister Carolyn, and we all set off to pay Steven Bogert a visit.

The last time I’d spoken to Steven, he seemed to have a cold, which is not unexpected for a guy who lives in a tent in the woods. As we drove up, Steven, who was standing by the roadside, greeted us.

“I’ve over my cold now,” he declared. “Now I’ve got COVID 20 and 21. I’m ahead of everybody!”

Steven was in obvious good humor and why not? He was wearing a brand new Columbia Jacket that one of his neighbors gave to him.

“Look at these boots!” He exclaimed. “A good looking woman came by earlier and gave me these high tech hiking boots.”

Since the article had been written, another kindly individual had supplied Steven with a new sleeping bag. He was also the recipient of a new tent, larger than his old one.

“I can stand up in that bad boy!” He exclaimed. “I got my heat working so well last night that I didn’t have my sleeping bag on. I was snoring away in my coat.”

The ladies opened the trunk of their vehicle and presented Steven with several items they brought, starting with propane.

“Oh, propane,” said Steven looking pleased. “I got heat tonight that’s for sure.”

Other items included a folding chair, a hand crank radio with rechargeable batteries, a solar battery charger, hand warmers, socks, Milky Way candy bars and a cot.

They also presented Steven with a few books and a little Christmas tree.

“When you’re reading your materials or listening to the radio, you can have a chair to sit in,” said Carolyn Stanford.

“I had a radio like this when I was out in Oregon chasing Bigfoot,” Steven replied. “I’d wind that sucker up and it would go for about 10 minutes or I could charge up my cell phone a little bit and send pictures.”

“We want to thank you for your service,” said Carolyne. “I’m 71, so my brothers and everyone were doing the same thing.”

“Mom read your story and was moved by it,” said Amy Stanford.

“God bless you for this stuff,” said Steven.

In the following days, a woman who wishes to remain anonymous came by The Southwest Times offices and dropped off $60 to give to Steven.

Just this week, Wenzori David and Kelsi Pack of Girl Scout Troop 1247 came by along with their Girl Scout co-leaders Gayle Kiser and Carol Smith. They, too brought gifts for the homeless veteran.

The third member of the troop, Bailley Nash, and her co-leader troop leader mother, Misty Pack were part of the giving effort but unable to come.

All three members of the troop are seniors in Pulaski County High School and therefor, this marks their very last year as Girl Scouts. Their small troop has garnered both the prestigious Bronze and Silver Awards for their many hours of volunteer work at both Draper Park and the Pulaski Library.

Normally, these Girl Scouts exchange gifts among themselves at Christmas, but this year they decided to pool their resources and give useful items to Steven Bogert.

Their gift bag included an LED flashlight, seven pairs of socks, hand warmers, a box of cheddar goldfish, a box of Little Debbie Snowflake Brownies, and gift cards for McDonalds, Subway, Dominoes, Food Lion and Tractor Supply, so that Steven could restock his propane.

“We think this will help him a lot,” said Wenzori David. Kelsi Pack nodded in agreement.

Several hours after the departure of the Girl Scouts I went to Steven’s tent in the woods to give these gifts to him, but there was no answer when I called for him.

The next morning, I came by his tent but there was still no answer when I called. With some trepidation, I decided to look inside. Not knowing exactly what I would find, I unzipped his tent flap and found it to be … empty.

That old codger is too tough to die, I thought.

He was not present but all of his belongings were still there.

It’s been very cold of late and so it might be that Steven Bogert found a way to spend the last couple of night’s somewhere inside. It’s a mystery but, of course, he has nothing to tie him down.

I’ll check back tomorrow with gifts in hand and hopefully Steven Bogert will greet “Mr. Reporter Man,” as he calls me, with the grin I’ve seen him display on frequent occasion.

We’ll do an update on both the Talberts and Steven Bogert in due time.

Till then, Happy Holidays.

Written by: Editor on December 28, 2020.

