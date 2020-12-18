Randall Wayne Woolwine

Randall Wayne Woolwine, age 70 of Pulaski passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Charleston Medical Center (Charleston, WV). Born June 9, 1950 in Roanoke he was the son of the late Cosby Vernon Woolwine and Alice Marie Smith Woolwine. His brother, Troy Woolwine and sister Inez Cowling also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter Lauren and husband, Richard Warden, Pulaski; grandchildren Alex Warden, Stanley Warden and Tanner Warden; brother Bruce Woolwinel, Roanoke; nephews Sam Cowling and Steve Cowling; nieces Donna Dudley, Debra Barrineau and Tracy Woolwine .

The family will receive friends between 4 and 6 p.m.- Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski. To sign Randall’s online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

For those who attend, the family asks that face covering be worn and that social distancing is practiced.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on December 18, 2020.

