Pulaski police investigating shooting

Pulaski Police Department is investigating a Christmas Day shooting at a town apartment complex.

According to Lt. Mike Hudson, officers responded to Washington Square Apartments on Oakhurst Avenue at 5:37 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a person who had been shot. He said officers found the shooting victim, identified as Timothy Levi Edwards, 34, of Draper, outside the apartment complex, where he had been visiting.

Edwards was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound in the stomach area. Hudson said Edwards had already been discharged from the hospital by Monday morning.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information on the incident is asked to call Pulaski Police Department at 994-8680 or private message the department on its Facebook page.

