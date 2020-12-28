Pulaski itemizes CARES Act spending

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Town of Pulaski received around $700,000 in CARES Act funds this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff recently provided town council with a break down of how the money was spent.

“It is our wholehearted belief that the combination of efforts put forth by our coworkers has resulted in a greatly increased capacity to mitigate and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, said Jordan Whitt, social media manager for the town. He says the funds also provided “much needed support for those in town who have undergone struggles related to this pandemic. “

According to Whitt, about $175,000 went toward infrastructure projects related to the pandemic. The projects included creation of a downtown Wi-Fi hot spot, installing touchless door entry systems and ventilating the municipal building ducts.

In addition to allowing school children without internet service to complete assignments, Whitt said the WiFi hotspot also draws visitors and residents of all ages to the downtown area. More foot traffic means more visitors to Pulaski businesses, he noted.

Touchless door entry systems were installed at the side entrance to the Municipal Building. Whitt said the front entrance was not compatible with the system, but the public tends to use the side entrance more frequently due to its proximity to the Finance Department and it is handicap accessible. Touchless door card entry systems are being installed on Municipal Building doors that currently require manual access codes.

Due to issues with moisture on the basement level of the Municipal Building, environmental control measures are being installed to eliminate humidity and stagnant air from rising to other levels of the building and potentially spreading COVID-19 particles. Whitt pointed out officers with Pulaski Police Department spend time in the basement cataloguing evidence and using exercise equipment.

CARES Act funds also were used to clean the ventilation ducts throughout the Municipal Building and Pulaski Senior Center to remove any virus particles that might have built up in there in recent months. After cleaning, ionization units also were installed on the HVAC systems to decontaminate air circulated through the system.

In the Finance Department, a drive-thru window has been reactivated, allowing customers, particularly those susceptible to viruses, to remain in their vehicles while making payments or inquiring about services. A new anti-microbial/anti-viral countertop also is being installed in the indoor customer pay area.

Whitt said the bay doors at Pulaski Fire Department were replaced with automated doors so a pulley is no longer required to operate them. Commercial grade air fans also were installed in the HVAC system to increase circulation of fresh air throughout the structure. New gear racks also are providing separation between each member’s fire gear.

The prisoner processing area at Pulaski Police Department was equipped with a negative pressure ventilation system to remove potentially contaminated air and prevent it from circulating throughout the Municipal Building.

New signage, bearing Pulaski’s new branding logos, also is being installed to direct visitors to the downtown area to assist businesses that have been impacted by regulations pertaining to the pandemic.

Whitt said about $28,000 was spent on sanitation within the town. This involved purchase of a “multitude” of items, including cleaning supplies, disinfectant sprayers and disinfectant solution and automated soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, their refills and batteries.

About $59,000 of the CARES Act money went toward purchase of personal protective equipment, such as facemasks for employees and the public, eye goggles and extra uniforms, hazmat suits, breathing apparatus, and voice-activated radios for the fire department.

In the event a full shutdown of offices were required certain members of town staff are being provided with laptops and required software so they can work from home. Whitt said most of the items, which cost $18,000, have already been delivered.

“A significant portion of our funds were designated for use in providing grant money to our small businesses and nonprofit communities,” Whitt told council.

He said $320,000 of the town’s CARES funding went to providing grants to Beans & Rice Inc., Pulaski Daily Bread, YMCA of Pulaski County, small businesses and other nonprofits.

Beans & Rice received $75,000 to pursue the purchase of a food truck to implement a fresh foods delivery program to areas of Pulaski in particular need for fresh food access. This will provide healthy foods to people who are not able, or may not feel comfortable visiting grocery stores during the pandemic.

Pulaski Daily Bread received $25,000 to purchase items necessary to provide take-out meals to those in need of a nutritious meal. Whitt said the funds helped the nonprofit purchase 20,000 pounds worth of food and the meal containers necessary to provide take-out meals during the pandemic.

The YMCA received $20,000 for a childcare program offered through Y Excel. The Excel program provides additional educational opportunities and after-school activities. The grant also helps ensure proper staffing at times when public schools are closed or on short-term schedules.

Small businesses and other nonprofits in town received the remaining funds in grants of up to $5,000. A total of 47 grants were distributed, with all but only two to three receiving the full amount of $5,000.

Whitt said about $50,000 of the CARES funds went to payroll expenses from March to December for employees dedicated to a task or situation related to COVID-19. For example, an employee doing sanitation work at a town facility.

Finally, Whitt said funds reimbursed to the town for hours employees worked pertaining to the pandemic provided about $90,000. Those reimbursements could be used for projects outside the scope of the pandemic. They paid for a study of bacteria levels in Peak Creek, a service contract for the downtown WiFi hotspot network and a bonus for the town’s public safety employees “for the hard work they’ve done during the pandemic.”

Council members thanked Whitt and Finance Director Rebecca Leeper for the work they did deciding where the CARES Act funding would be best spent.

Whitt said all town departments were involved in making decisions on where the funds could be used and where they would be most beneficial.

“It’s been a lot of work for a lot of people, but it’s benefitting the citizens, and that’s our main goal,” she said.

Written by: Editor on December 28, 2020.

Comments

comments