Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce announces new Interim Executive Director

Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce President, Shelia Smith would like to announce that Shannon Ainsley has been named Interim Executive Director of the Chamber. This change follows former Executive Director, Peggy White’s acceptance of the Pulaski County Tourism position. The change will take place January 4, 2021.

Serving as Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Membership Director since May 2015, much of the business community is familiar with Shannon Ainsley. In her 5.5 years at the Chamber she was mentored by former Executive Director Peggy White, allowing for a smooth transition into the role of Interim Executive Director. Her time as a small business owner gives her a strong understanding of the needs of Chamber members. She brings knowledge in marketing and graphic design, familiarity of the Chamber operations and membership, as well as new, exciting program ideas for 2021.

“I am excited to hit the ground running January 4th with the support of the Chamber Executive Committee” says incoming Interim Executive Director, Shannon Ainsley. “My experience with the Chamber will allow me to continue the Chamber’s role as an economic champion for Pulaski County promoting workforce development and small business, remaining a valuable resource for our membership as well as implement new programs to keep the Chamber moving forward.“

The Executive Committee is looking forward to the new exciting programs in store for 2021. January will kick off with The BOSS’s Table where business owners will have a candid conversation about their successes and struggles in their journeys as business owners. Other new programs will be Power Hour and an outdoor business expo with an international flare to celebrate our many international businesses in Pulaski County. We will continue popular events such as the Membership Luncheon at Calfee Park, the Annual Networking on the Green golf tournament and of course, the Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. Tuesday Topics will continue with a new twist promoting member businesses.

Executive committee member and LewisGale Pulaski CEO, Sean Pressman says “We are fortunate that one of the Chamber’s strongest and most talented resources remains on board, and that Shannon will continue to build upon the tremendous momentum we have collectively created. The entire Board of Directors is looking forward to working more closely with her during this transition. Her strong background and connections across our community will serve her and the Chamber well.”

The Chamber Executive Committee would like to thank Peggy White for her impact, guidance and contributions to the Chamber of Commerce over the past 20 years and congratulate her on her new position. “After two decades in service to the Chamber, we know Peggy leaves a long-standing legacy on this organization and this community. We wish her well in her new role with Pulaski County and know we will continue to work closely with her in the years to come” says Sean Pressman.

To get involved with the Chamber of Commerce, visit our website at www.pulaskivachamber.org or call 540-674-1991.

Written by: Editor on December 23, 2020.

Comments

comments