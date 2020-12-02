Public wreath laying ceremony canceled

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public wreath laying ceremonies at Virginia veteran cemeteries, including Dublin’s, this month. That does not, however, mean veterans’ graves will not be adorned with wreaths for Christmas.

“We sincerely regret that we must cancel the public portion of the annual wreath laying ceremonies normally held each December at” the three cemeteries said John Maxwell, commissioner of Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS).

In addition to Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery on Bagging Plant Road in Dublin, the two other veteran cemeteries are Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia and Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

“Because of safety concerns, along with recent restrictions on gatherings of more than 25 persons enacted to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, members of the public will not be able to participate this year in laying memorial wreaths on each veteran’s gravesite,” Maxwell said.

Instead, VDVS cemetery staff and wreath committee volunteers at the cemeteries will lay a wreath on each grave the weekend of Dec. 19-20. Family and other members of the public are asked to delay visits to the cemeteries until the wreath laying is completed the afternoon of Dec. 20.

Visitors to state veterans cemeteries are required to wear facemasks, practice social distancing and adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines.

“I sincerely hope the community will visit the cemeteries over the holidays to pay their respects to our veterans,” said Michael Henshaw, VDVS director of cemetery services. “Wreaths will remain in place from Dec. 20 until Jan. 4.”

More information on the state veteran cemeteries, including visitation and other guidelines, are available at www.dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries/cemetery-information.

