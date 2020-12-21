PSA, County announce holiday schedules

The following offices have announced their hours and closures for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Christmas schedule

Pulaski County offices will close Wednesday, Dec. 23, and will reopen Monday, Dec. 28, in observance of Christmas.

The Pulaski County Public Service Authority billing office will close at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, and reopen Monday, Dec. 28, in observance of Christmas.

The convenience centers located at Dora Highway, Pulaski and Mason Street, Fairlawn, will be closed Dec. 23 – Dec. 25. The convenience center at Bagging Plant Road in Dublin will be open Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon and closed Dec. 24-25. All convenience centers will reopen Saturday, Dec. 26.

There will be no garbage collection Friday, Dec. 25. Thursday and Friday garbage collection will be picked up Thursday, Dec. 24.

New Year’s schedule

Pulaski County offices will close Friday, Jan. 1, and reopen Monday, Jan. 4, in observance of the New Year.

The Pulaski County Public Service Authority billing office will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, and will reopen Monday, Jan. 4, in observance of the New Year.

The Dora Highway, Pulaski, Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn convenience centers will be closed Friday, Jan. 1. All convenience centers will reopen Saturday, Jan. 2.

There will be no garbage collection Friday, Jan. 1. Thursday and Friday garbage collection will be picked up Thursday, Dec. 31.

December 21, 2020.

